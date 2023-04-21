Tory Lanez Pens Fiery Letter To D.A. Ahead Of New Trial Motion

Tory Lanez is still pining for his freedom despite his looming sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion -- calling on the D.A. to give him a fair shake this time around.

Tory released a bombshell open letter on Instagram Friday addressed to L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón pleading for the laws and God to work in his favor.

The letter accused Deputy D.A.'s Kathy Ta and Alex Bott of suppressing evidence that could've cleared his name, and painted himself as a martyr for the cause of minority justice worldwide.

Tory and his legal counsel have an upcoming motion hearing for a new trial on May 8 and the Canadian rapper says he owes it to his family, friends and fans to fight for his freedom.

You'll remember, Tory's family caused quite a scene outside the courthouse after he was found guilty in December.

Megan also broke her silence on the case this week ... expressing her wishes to put the trial and Tory in the past for good.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with DaBaby this week, who was kind of entangled in a love triangle between Tory and Meg ... but told us he's down to record with her again, and also revealed jail has made it difficult to speak to Tory.