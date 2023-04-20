DaBaby Open to Megan Thee Stallion Reunion, Also Sends Tory Lanez Love

Play video content TMZ.com

DaBaby says there are no hard feelings between Megan Thee Stallion and him -- at least on his end, in the aftermath of their public fallout that played out in rap lyrics.

We caught up with DaBaby in Bev Hills, and he perked up when we asked about repairing his relationship with Meg ... via new songs together.

Megan broke her silence this week for the first time since Tory Lanez's guilty verdict ... and lashed out at those who turned their backs on her. She didn't name names but we're guessing DaBaby fits that profile.

DaBaby and Meg have several collabs together ... including 2020's "Cry Baby," which earned a platinum plaque, but their relationship soured when DaBaby sided with Team Tory at the time he was arrested for shooting Meg.

And yeah, he kind of dissed her on his last album. But he seems to think she's willing to let bygones be just that. We'll believe it when we see it.

DaBaby tells us he has no issues with Tory either, but hasn't exactly been able to communicate with him due to his incarceration, obviously.

