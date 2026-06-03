Sauce Walka Addresses Rumored Beef With Drake, Alleged Voicemail To Baby Mama

Sauce Walka addressed the rumors that he sent a voice note to his ex, Kiley Losson, over jealousy about Drake.

The rapper posted a video responding to the viral audio, saying ... "The threat was never about the p***y."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Instead, Sauce Walka says he's pissed at Adam22, claiming he ran his mouth on his "No Jumper" podcast "bout my 'SON.'"

ICYMI, Kiley leaked a few phone calls between her and SW ... and in one clip, you can hear Sauce Walka supposedly threaten to "get Drake smoked."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The man says in the audio clip ... "I will get Drake's car shot at. He better realize who the f*** I am."

In another clip, Sauce Walka allegedly says ... "Tell Drake to keep my name out his mouth before I go on the internet and embarrass him."

Kiley opened up to The Shade Room about leaking the audio, explaining she was tired of being silent and wanted to expose the alleged "intimidation" and "threats" she received from her baby daddy.

She said ... "The recording was not released for attention, clout, or internet drama. I released it because I reached a point where I felt my voice deserved to be heard."

Kiley addressed the Drake comments point-blank, adding ... "Drake and I were involved in 2024. This is not a secret, and it is not something I have ever felt the need to hide. But the truth is, this story is being turned into something it isn't. This is not about Drake."

She says the real issue is how this all affects the child she shares with Sauce Walka. She explained ... "Refusing to stay silent does not make me a villain -- it makes me a mother choosing to stand up for herself and her child.