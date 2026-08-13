Tyga Defends '$TARFACE' After Pitchfork's 0/10 Rating, Responds to Doja Cat Diss

Play video content Video: Tyga Fires Back at Pitchfork, Responds to Doja Cat Shade TMZ.com

Tyga has a message for everyone calling "$TARFACE" an A.I. album ... learn to read.

The rapper -- dressed in '80s garb with a lit cigarette -- stopped by "TMZ Live" Thursday and said he only used A.I. for some synths and guitar solos ... stressing he spent three months in the studio, wrote every song, and performed every vocal himself.

Tyga blamed the confusion on Gen Z not reading his original comments ... and shrugged off Pitchfork's rare 0/10 rating ... joking, "I don’t really know what Pitchfork is. All I know is the devil uses a pitchfork."

Harvey then played Doja Cat's blunt review -- "Tyga is a penis for making an A.I. album" -- and Tyga couldn't help but laugh.

With a big smile, he playfully fired back ... "Listen, I love Doja, but she made a demonic album. But I still love her."

Tyga says he views A.I. as another piece of evolving technology and isn't worried about it replacing him ... arguing his 15-year track record proves he's better than anything a machine can create.

He hasn't decided whether he'll use A.I. again, calling "$TARFACE" an experiment ... though he acknowledges the controversy delivered plenty of publicity.