Tyga And Chris Brown What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! 'Ayo!'

Collaborating together since 2010, Chris Brown and Tyga recently hit the Lakers game court-side, but do think you've got the skills to track down the changes in these two swaggy snaps?!

Tyga wrapped rapped up in some icy chains -- with his sleeves exposed -- and Chris paired his baggy pants with a hat and shades!

Grab your popcorn and take your seats, these two gents are ready to stump you!