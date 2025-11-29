November 2025 Hot Shots ... Feast You Eyes!

November was full of scrumptious snaps from the stars ... you're bound to be delighted after you see the gallery we've cooked up for ya'!

Hailey Bieber hit the gram hard in a green thong bikini, Kylie Jenner planted her buns on the sand with her amigas, Addison Rae also beached it -- showin' off her stage-ready bod, and Jonathan Bennett and hubby Jaymes Vaughan bare-chested his followers!