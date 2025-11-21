Cardi B Loses Her Cookies, and Is Ariana Grande Done Touring?!

Gen Z nation was hot and activated this week, and we've got the biggest stories just for you ... time to Tap-In, y'all!

Cardi B Has Lost Her Cookies!!! The Snack Attack!

Cardi B is so relatable -- the iconic rapper who recently gave birth to Stefon Diggs' son, took her motherly frustrations out on Instagram Live ... annoyances over her own mother! Cardi's late-night cravings, such as cookies and jerky, went missing, and the blame was directly pointed at Cardi's mom, Clara Almánzar.

Ariana Grande ... "Eternal Sunshine" Is Her Last & Final Tour?!

If you're an Ariana Grande fan, and you haven't already claimed your tix for the "Eternal Sunshine" tour, you may wanna act fast! Grande hit Amy Poehler's podcast and relayed her thoughts on touring: “I don’t want to say any definitive things. I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time."