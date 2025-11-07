Timothée Chalamet Wants Kids, Is Mason Thames The Next Jim Carrey?! Tap-In!

Y'all ready to Tap-In?! Gen-Z nation popped off this week, and we've done the lord's work just for you ... here are the hottest stories:

Timothée Chalamet Wants Kids ... With Kylie Jenner?!

Timothée Chalamet blessed the cover of Vogue and in the interview he disclosed he wants kiddos! While the "Willy Wonka" star didn't directly say he would reproduce his talented gene pool with Kylie Jenner, he candidly sounded off about an un-named celeb who bragged about not having kids. TC feels otherwise and wants to bring life into this world! We gotta know:

Hollywood Hunk Mason Thames ... The Next Jim Carrey?!

Breakout star Mason Thames has the looks, and his superstar power has landed him in the same playing field as Hollywood icon Jim Carrey.

Check it out -- Thames scored three No. 1 box office hits in a single year with films "How to Train Your Dragon," "Black Phone 2," and "Regretting You." The last person to achieve this record was Jim Carrey in 1994, with "The Mask," "Dumb and Dumber" and "Ace Ventura."