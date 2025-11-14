Cynthia Erivo Blocks Fan From Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers' Xmas Movie

It's Friday y'all, which means it's TIME TO TAP-IN to this week's hottest Gen Z stories. No need to scroll socials, cuz TMZ's got you covered:

Cynthia Erivo's "Wicked" Instincts Protect Ariana Grande From Sketchy Fan

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's friendship was put on the line this week after a fan leaped a barricade and grabbed Grande at the "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Singapore. Cynthia's instincts flew in immediately, protecting Ariana. Ariana is the latest celeb to experience an unruly exchange between a fan and a celebrity. Hats off to Cynthia!

Jo Bros Back On Disney With Christmas Special 🎄!

HO HO HO! Nothin' beats a holiday special featurin' a Jo Bro! Lucky for fans, their latest project, "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie," features not one, but three of the New Jersey boys 😜. They've been slaying on stage all year, and here they rocked out their fashion game for the movie's New York premiere ... Will you be watching?!