K-Pop News: 'KPop Demon Hunters,' Rosé's Grammy Nomination, And More!

The 2026 Grammy nominations just dropped ... and as it turns out, "Golden" is still going "up, up, up" -- 'cause the smash "KPop Demon Hunters" hit is a finalist for "Song of the Year!!"

The tune, written by EJAE (who voices Rumi in the song) and Mark Sonnenblick, has been sitting comfortably at the top of the Billboard charts for months ... so it's no surprise it's getting even more recognition.

"Golden" is joined by Rosé and Bruno Mars' "APT." as the first two songs in K-pop to ever be considered for "Song of the Year" at the Grammys ... or any of the big four categories for that matter.

While the two tracks are nominated in several categories, fans were surprised Rosé's BLACKPINK groupmates didn't get any love -- especially Jennie for her debut album, "Ruby."

We'll find out in a few months!!