Novak Djokovic Does 'KPop Demon Hunters' Dance To Celebrate US Open Win

Consider Novak Djokovic the sixth member of the Saja Boys ... 'cause the tennis superstar broke out a famous "KPop Demon Hunters" dance to celebrate his big US Open win on Tuesday!!

The Joker handled Taylor Fritz in four sets to advance to the semifinals ... and used the accomplishment to give a special shoutout to his daughter on her birthday.

Novak Djokovic is dancing into the semifinals of the US Open. pic.twitter.com/SgyMP6y1kr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025 @usopen

To no surprise, the 38-year-old Serbian athlete's kid is one of the millions obsessed with the hit Netflix movie ... and he explained she's taught him all the moves from the flick -- including the choreography to the villain group's banger, "Soda Pop."

"Obviously, it's a big thing globally for teenagers and for kids," he said in his post-match interview. "But, I didn't know about it before my daughter told me a few months ago about it. So, we're at home doing different choreographies and this is one of them."

"So, hopefully I'll make her smile when she wakes up tomorrow morning."

The project is a massive success -- not only is it super popular on the streaming service, but the soundtrack is shooting up the Billboard charts.

In fact, HUNTR/X's "Golden" has been sitting comfy in the top spot on the Hot 100 for a few weeks now.