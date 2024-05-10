Novak Djokovic Struck In Head By Water Bottle At Tournament

Play video content

The last thing Novak Djokovic probably expected while signing autographs after his win at the Italian Open was to get hurt ... but that's exactly what happened -- as a flying water bottle from the stands nailed him in the head, leaving him crouching in pain.

Djokovic approached his supporters after a 6-3, 6-1 win over France's Corentin Moutet on Friday ... and decided to show some love by scribbling his Hancock on some memorabilia.

Videos on X show Djokovic falling to the ground and grabbing his head after the water bottle struck him in the head.

Novak Djokovic got hit in the head with a bottle by someone in the crowd and fell and is bleeding.



Shocking lack of security by the Rome tournament.



Someone protect this man.pic.twitter.com/fGnVrYpb4h — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) May 10, 2024 @DjokovicFan_

Many who saw the clip scolded security and wondered how someone managed to chuck an object at Joker ... but another angle showed it was unintentional.

"This is not being treated as a deliberate act, but as an accident," the tournament organizers said in a statement.

"A boy was calling out to get an autograph and the bottle fell out of his bag."