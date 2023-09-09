Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Novak Djokovic Meets Tom Brady After Semifinal Win at US Open

Novak Djokovic Gets Suprise Visit From Tom Brady ... After US Open Semifinal Win

9/9/2023 5:54 AM PT
G.O.A.T. MEETS G.O.A.T.
US Open

Novak Djokovic was one happy camper Friday night ... not only did he advance to the finals of the US Open, but he got a surprise visit from Tom Brady.

The tennis great and NFL legend came face to face in a locker room at New York's Flushing Meadows Corona Park after Djokovic beat Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in their semifinal match.

tom brady
Getty

Brady showed up to congratulate Djokovic on his victory, propelling him into the finals against Daniil Medvedev. The retired quarterback even brought along his 3 kiddos -- Jack, Benjamin and Vivian -- to meet the world's No. 2 ranked tennis player.

Check out this video posted to X ... Brady and Djokovic shake hands and embrace, both men smiling.

Brady then offers Djokovic some encouragement, "Keep kicking ass, as always." Djokovic replies, "Trying, trying."

Novak Djokovic
Getty

One by one, Brady introduces his children to Djokovic before admitting he unfortunately missed Novak's semifinal match.

US Open Attendees September 8, 2023
Launch Gallery
FAMOUS FACES Launch Gallery
Getty

Didn't seem to matter. The sports stars really hit it off.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later