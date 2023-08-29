Barack, Michelle Obama Cheer On Novak Djokovic At US Open

Barack and Michelle Obama cheered on Novak Djokovic from the front row of the tennis superstar's US Open match Monday night ... an interesting sight -- considering the trio couldn't have been more in disagreement over the COVID vaccine for the past few years.

No. 44 and his wife were spotted clapping after most of the Joker's points in his dominant win over Alexandre Muller at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The match marked the first time Djokovic was able to participate in the famous tournament since 2021 -- as he wasn't allowed to travel to the U.S. last year due to his unwillingness to get the COVID vax.

Of course, the Obamas have staunchly urged people to get the jab since it became available years ago -- even sharing videos of them receiving it back in 2021.

Seems all three were able to put their differences aside Monday night, however ... 'cause it was all smiles from each party throughout the evening.

Hours before Djokovic's big win, the Obamas took in Coco Gauff's match against Laura Siegemund ... and the U.S. star couldn't have been more thrilled about it.

Despite a frustrating match where she argued with officials over the way Siegemund was taking extended breaks between points ... Gauff said her whole mood changed when she got to meet with the Obamas afterward.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God,'" Gauff said, starstruck after their meetup. "I haven't soaked it in because I literally just walked in here. I think I'm going to never forget that moment for the rest of my life. I went from being really upset after a win to, like, being really happy."