Novak Djokovic Booed By Fans After Retiring From Match With Injury

The Australian Open crowd was none too pleased with Novak Djokovic after an injury forced him out of his highly anticipated semifinal matchup against Alexander Zverev ... with spectators booing the hell outta the tennis legend as he walked off the court.

The injury -- a muscle tear that occurred in his quarterfinal victory against Carlos Alcaraz -- became too much for the 37-year-old to manage ... and after dropping the first set 7-6 (5) to the German star, he conceded the rest of the match.

Not how we wanted your campaign to end, @djokernole.



Thank you for another wonderful Australian summer. Well played and best wishes for a speedy recovery.#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/d5VJ6YNBeN — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2025 @AustralianOpen

Those in attendance were pissed with the development ... and jeered as Joker gave a thumbs-up gesture.

In a post-match interview on the court ... Zverev called out the fans who joined in on dissing Djokovic -- saying, "Please don't boo a player when he goes out with injury."

"Please don't boo an injured player!" 🙏



Alexander Zverev heaps praise and love on Novak Djokovic after the 24-time Grand Slam champion retired after just one set of the #AusOpen semi-final 💙 pic.twitter.com/JuX2Zj09BB — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 24, 2025 @eurosport

"Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport the past 20 years absolutely everything of his life," he added. "He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear; he has won this tournament with a hamstring tear. If he can't continue a tennis match, it means he can not continue a tennis match."

In a post on X ... the 24-time grand slam champion congratulated Zverev on the victory -- and said he tried to recover in time but could only go so far.

Tried to recover for today’s match but I could only push so far. Nevertheless, positives to take out of this year’s Aus Open. Congratulations to @AlexZverev for making another GS final. I wish you to win the title because you deserve it, my friend 💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/BZPyQqPk6R — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 24, 2025 @DjokerNole