Novak Djokovic Calls Out Disrespectful Wimbledon Crowd After Match

Novak Djokovic walked off Centre Court at Wimbledon with a win on Monday, but not before clapping back at the disrespectful fans in attendance, trolling spectators during his post-match interview!

Following 37-year-old Djokovic's straight sets win over 21-year-old, 15-seed Holger Rune, Novak used his on-court interview to call out fans in a rather creative way.

Some background for context ... fans of Rune tend to draw out his last name during tournaments, chanting "Runnnnnnneeeeeee." Just fans having a little bit of fun, right?!

Well, Novak doesn't think so.

"To all the fans that have respect and that stayed here tonight, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate it. And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case, me. Have a gooooood night. Goooooood night. Goooooood night. Very gooooood night," Djokovic said ... drawing out the O's in "good."

The interviewer tried to convince Djokovic that fans weren't booing him ... and instead were just saying Rune's name, but the tennis legend wasn't havin' it.

"I don’t accept it. No, no, no, I know they were chanting for Rune. But, that’s an excuse to also boo. Listen, I’ve been on the tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks. I know how it works. It’s fine, it’s fine. It’s OK. I focus on the respectful people, that have respect, that paid [for] a ticket to watch tonight and love tennis, and appreciate the players and the effort that the players put in here."

The 24-time Grand Slam winner continued ... "I’ve played in much more hostile environments. Trust me, you guys can’t touch me.”

Novak wasn't done, either ... he took to Instagram later in the night to get one more jab in against the crowd for the "Disrespect."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.