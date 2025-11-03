George Kittle Dances To 'Golden' On Field, Raves About 'KPop Demon Hunters' After Win

George Kittle was looking to get the win AND seal the Honmoon on Sunday ... dancing his face off to a "KPop Demon Hunters" song right on the field during the 49ers' victory over the Giants!!

The star tight end was spotted waving his arm and bobbing his head as the Billboard chart-topping hit, "Golden," blared over the MetLife Stadium speakers at one point in the matchup ... and fans in attendance were quick to plaster the funny highlight all over social media.

The All-Pro talent was asked about his jam session during his postgame availability following the 34-24 W ... and he explained the massively popular Netflix project is worth a watch.

"'KPop Demon Hunters' is a great movie," Kittle -- who had four catches for 32 yards on the day -- said. "I actually got made fun of by multiple people for wanting to watch it."

The 32-year-old said the flick had to have been the No. 1 movie on the platform for a reason ... and he was thoroughly entertained.

"Turns out, great movie -- good plot, good storyline, character development, great music."

Kittle applauded the Niners faithful for showing out in that moment ... saying they brought the energy on the road.

Singer EJAE -- who voices HUNTR/X leader Rumi in all the movie's songs -- got wind of Kittle's praise ... giving the love right back to him with a surprised emoji on her Instagram Story.

Some say "Demon Hunters" is just a kids' movie ... but Kittle just proved it's for everyone -- even jocks!!