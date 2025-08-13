Iconic K-Pop Groups For K-Pop Day

Aug. 13 is an unofficial holiday for all the K-pop stans out there ... so in honor of Worldwide K-pop Day, here's a slew of snapshots even the ARMY and BLINKs can put their differences aside to enjoy together!!

2025 was huge for names like BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, ATEEZ and Twice ... with all four groups among those hitting the road for world tours.

It was also super special for the diehard BTS supporters ... as their beloved group finally reunited after fulfilling their military duties.

Ya gotta give a big shoutout to all the other acts out there ... from ITZY to BABYMONSTER to aespa and i-dle, who all remained active with new material for fans to devour.

K-pop Day can't come and go without shining a light on those that came before today's hottest groups ... like 2NE1, Super Junior and Girls' Generation!!