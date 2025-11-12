NewJeans Members Returning to Record Label After Losing Court Case

After a long legal battle, all five NewJeans members are returning to their record label ADOR.

This dispute kicked off in late 2024, when the successful K-pop group announced their plan to depart from ADOR due to what they said was mistreatment and manipulation, as well as certain demands not being met – with one being to reinstate CEO and mentor Min Hee-jin.

After a series of court battles went in ADOR's favor, members Hyein and Haerin announced they were going to "respect the court’s ruling and return to the company,” according to ADOR’s official X account.