Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NewJeans Members Returning to Record Label After Losing Court Case

K-Pop News ... NewJeans Returning To Record Label ... After Losing Court Case!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
TMZ K-Pop Main - newjeans
Getty

After a long legal battle, all five NewJeans members are returning to their record label ADOR.

This dispute kicked off in late 2024, when the successful K-pop group announced their plan to depart from ADOR due to what they said was mistreatment and manipulation, as well as certain demands not being met – with one being to reinstate CEO and mentor Min Hee-jin.

1112-NewJeans-Court-SUB
Getty

After a series of court battles went in ADOR's favor, members Hyein and Haerin announced they were going to "respect the court’s ruling and return to the company,” according to ADOR’s official X account.

NewJeans Through The Years
Launch Gallery
NewJeans Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

News outlets are reporting the group's other three members -- Minji, Hanni and Danielle -- have also agreed to return ... While the outcome isn't necessarily what NewJeans wanted, at least the band's back together?!

Related articles