New K-Pop Group AHOF Opens Up on Coachella Dreams, Debut Process

There's a new K-pop boy band on the block ... and AHOF tells TMZ they dream of starring on one of the biggest stages in America -- Coachella!!

We caught up with the F&F Entertainment rookie group -- formed via the SBS competition show, "Universe League" -- ahead of their debut ... and they shed some light on the whole process and what they learned about each other along the way.

All nine members (Steven, Jeongwoo, Woongki, Shuaibo, Han, JL, Juwon, Chih En and Daisuke) peeled back the curtain on topics like their influences, dream collabs (hi, Sabrina Carpenter), and what makes them so unique ... which fittingly ties into the title of their mini album, "WHO WE ARE."

Despite going live hours ago, their first single, "Rendezvous," is already racking up the streams ... with more than a million views on YouTube alone.

The boys also weighed in on what American cities they're most excited to visit and what they'd like to experience when they eventually go on tour ... and let's just say burger joints like Shake Shack and In-N-Out better make sure they are fully stocked whenever AHOF rolls through.

But there's one area at the top of their list -- Indio, California -- with JL admitting they actually practice as if they're performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

