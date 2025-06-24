BLACKPINK Shares First Pic Together Ahead of World Tour

We're In Each Other's Areas!!!

BLACKPINK is finally providing proof they're together ahead of their world tour ... with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé sharing a group pic for the first time in months.

The four Pinks posted the same shot to their individual Instagram pages on Tuesday ... which shows them making a four-leaf clover with their hands.

Unclear where exactly they were, but it's fair to assume it was a recent rehearsal.

The massive K-pop group is just weeks away from starting their "Deadline" tour at Goyang Stadium in South Korea ... but their fanbase (the Blinks) has been mostly left in the dark on what to expect.

YG Entertainment -- the group's label -- has reportedly confirmed a new song will be performed come July 5 ... but it's been radio silence on the rest of their future plans.

The Blinks have had no shortage of material to enjoy during the group's unofficial hiatus ... with each member releasing solo projects dating back to late last year.

As we previously reported, the group renewed their group contracts with YG in December 2023 ... but elected to go elsewhere for their individual careers.

BLACKPINK is slated to make stops all over the globe over the next few months -- including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York -- but whether the Blinks will get music videos, a third full-length album or any other content remains unknown.