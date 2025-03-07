Jennie's solo debut album, "Ruby," is here ... and the BLACKPINK star celebrated the release by giving her fans an inside look at creating the project!!!

The 29-year-old singer and rapper is the fourth and final member of the super popular K-pop group to release a solo project amid their hiatus ... and it's clear she pulled out all the stops for her time in the spotlight.

Jennie's 15-track album includes some A-List features -- Dua Lipa, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino and Doechii to name a few -- and she showed off some snaps with Albanian pop star Dua from what appears to be a music video set for their song, "Handlebars."

Speaking of collabs ... Jennie also gave her unnamed fanbase (possibly Capybaras?) a treat by posting images from her "ExtraL" and "Love Hangover" visuals -- the latter co-starring actor Charles Melton.

To commemorate her milestone moment, Jennie had an intimate performance at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ... with an encore slated for Friday night.

Jennie clearly left no stone unturned for the occasion ... even having "Ruby Jane" nails done for her album photoshoot.

Jennie has said in interviews her fingerprints are all over "Ruby" ... peeling back the curtains on her life in a way her fans have never experienced before.

In fact, she admitted she was still making changes to songs right before she had to hand it in ... just to ensure it was all to her liking.

"Ruby" follows Rosé's "rosie," Jisoo's "Amortage" and Lisa's "Alter Ego" ... which all dropped over the past three months.