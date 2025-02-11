Rosé Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 28th Birthday!

There's gonna be a bunch of kissy faces and red hearts sent to Rosé's phone this week -- she's celebrating her 28th birthday!!!

The BLACKPINK singer has a ton to be thankful for on her special day -- she exploded as a solo artist after releasing her debut album late last year ... with her Bruno Mars collab "APT." surpassing PSY's "Gangnam Style" as the fastest K-Pop song to reach a billion views on YouTube.

She also turned heads as the face of Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign for Valentine's Day ... modeling the line's latest pajamas and loungewear for the occasion.

And let's not forget her shocking cameo appearance in the visuals for Bruno's "Fat Juicy & Wet" track with Sexyy Red ... so in true BP fashion, she really has been in everyone's area.

Rosie took a breather from her busy schedule to ring in her 28th trip around the sun with her closest friends over the weekend ... including her groupmate Lisa, who gave her a touching shoutout on social media.

The Pinks haven't had much time together during their hiatus ... but YG Entertainment shared a teaser for their upcoming 2025 world tour just last week -- so they'll be making up for it on the road here in a few months.