Jennie Kim Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 29th Birthday!

Jennie Kim is way more than just "One of the Girls," but that especially rings true this week ... 'cause the BLACKPINK singer and rapper is celebrating another trip around the sun!!

The global superstar had an action-packed year as a 28-year-old -- from launching her new single, "Mantra," to performing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and working on her debut album during her K-pop group's hiatus to focus on individual endeavors.

There's even more lined up for Jennie in her 29th -- she's locked in a spot in the Coachella 2025 lineup ... and she's slated to reunite with Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé for a BLACKPINK comeback.

Speaking of Jennie's fellow Pinks, all the girls were sure to give her a shoutout on Wednesday (her birthday is the 16, but Korea's a bit ahead) ... sharing heartfelt messages on social media.

The Odd Atelier label founder used her spotlight to share some snaps of her life recently ... and even though she deserves all the gifts this week, she teased a big present for her fans -- new content on the horizon.

She's most likely referring to her album release ... but a date has not been announced just yet.