K-Pop Idols Celebrate Holidays With Cheerful Snaps!

We're On The 'Nice' List This Year!!!

Christmastime is here ... and the biggest names in K-pop are already proudly displaying just how jolly they can be this holiday season!!

"Killin' Me Good" singer Jihyo clearly knows Santa's making a list and checking it TWICE -- 'cause she proudly struck a pose with her decked-out tree ... just like NCT leader Taeyong, RIIZE's Anton and ITZY frontwoman Yeji.

The Super Ladies of (G)I-DLE -- Minnie, Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua -- channeled their inner Mrs. Claus together ... with matching red and white outfits to boot.

But holiday cheer ain't limited to each idol's groups ... as LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha and Chaewon teamed up with aespa's Karina and Winter for a collab to show they're ready for Dec. 25 to roll around.

The NMIXX crew also got festive ... with Lily, Kyujin, Jiwoo and Bae proudly sporting their festive cheer in some fun snaps, too!!

It doesn't stop there -- as the Lovesick Girls of BLACKPINK, the Stray Kids guys and plenty more of everyone's favorite superstars have made their cases for the "nice" list this year!!