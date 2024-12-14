Sleigh Into The Holiday Spirit ... Hollywood's Gettin' Lit!

The holiday cheer and fun times are here, and the stars are hittin' the lights and rolling in the festive vibes! It's the most magical time of year ... 'Gather round with the famous faces of Hollywood!

Greeting the season in full swing, celebs like Reese Wreath Witherspoon posed with glee and excitement, while Xmas fanatics and besties Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick played nice in holiday jammies.

Getting into the holiday spirit, leave it up to Billie Eilish to snap a shameless selfie rockin' a Christmas tee!

Sydney Sweeney can do no wrong posing in front of holiday lights, while giving her millions of social media followers a prime kissy face to brighten up their feeds ...

And, will "Dancing With The Stars" duo Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran be kissing under the mistletoe?!