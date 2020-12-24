Grinchy Stars -- What A Steal!
12/24/2020 11:15 AM PT
It looks like these stars took a trip down to Whoville, and are making sure their Christmas won't get stolen this year!
The Grinch might be known as a mean one ... But these stars are getting as cuddly as a cactus with the guy who's as charming as an eel!
Stars like Ben Savage, Kourtney Kardashian, Stephen and Ayesha Curry ... and a bunch more celebs ... shared photos with the iconic Dr. Seuss character in the past.
Take a look through our gallery of grinch stars to see all the other famous faces that have been posting their festive photos together!
Cindy Lou who?