12/24/2020 11:15 AM PT
Grinchy Stars -- What A Steal!
It looks like these stars took a trip down to Whoville, and are making sure their Christmas won't get stolen this year!

The Grinch might be known as a mean one ... But these stars are getting as cuddly as a cactus with the guy who's as charming as an eel!

Stars like Ben Savage, Kourtney Kardashian, Stephen and Ayesha Curry ... and a bunch more celebs  ... shared photos with the iconic Dr. Seuss character in the past.

Take a look through our gallery of grinch stars to see all the other famous faces that have been posting their festive photos together!

Cindy Lou who?

