Celebrities Recreate Throwbacks -- Deja Vu!

Celebs Recreate Throwbacks Deja Vu!
12/5/2020 12:01 AM PT
You might have to do a double-take with the way these celebs are taking us back in time with their photos from the past -- from school portraits to family photos -- it seems like these celebs have been showing how Hollywood history is really repeating itself!
Stars like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Katherine Heigl, Joanna Gaines, Kelly Ripa ... and a ton more ... have been proudly posting some time-warping throwbacks and recreating the old school shots on social media!
Join these celebrity reboots in this trip down memory lane by scrolling through our gallery of celebrities remaking classic photos from the past and see which stars are serving up some serious déjà vu!
Blast from the past!