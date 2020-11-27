Babes In Bags -- Shop Til You Drop!
Babes In Bags Stars With Retail Baggage!
11/27/2020 12:01 AM PT
These celeb hotties are taking shop 'til you drop to a whole new level -- they are not only securing the bag -- but their luxury spending limits are so large it comes with plenty of room to live in!
Sexy stars like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne, Aimee Song and a ton more hotties have taken their shopping bags to a whole new level on social media and it just might be the new trend!
Get some inspo from these Hollywood bag ladies by scrolling through our gallery of babes claiming squatters rights to these luxury brand shopping bags ... and see the stars that have decided to hop in and take the silly selfies!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.