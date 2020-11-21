You better beleaf it's Fall and these fair-weather famous people are ready to cover as much ground outdoors as mother nature herself!

Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Hill, Billy Magnussen, Marc Jacobs and piles more celebs have leaved their homes and shared some epic photos of their outdoor adventures on social media for you to rake up.

Get in the spirit by taking a nice stroll through our gallery of stars fallin' for foliage to see all the other celebrities that are relishing this time of year in the great outdoors!