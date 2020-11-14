Steamy Stars In Hot Tubs -- Gotta Jet?!
11/14/2020 12:01 AM PT
It might be getting cooler outside, but that's not stopping these sexy stars from finding ways to keep bikini season going strong and bring the heat to social media for the dropping temps!
Anastasia Karanikolaou, Charli XCX, and Demi Lovato are just a few of the stars that are strippin' down to their swimsuits, taking a dip, and sharing all their steamy hot shots!
See all the other famous faces that are warming up in this weather by taking a dip into our gallery of steamy stars in hot tubs ... Get a feel for what you might be mistin' out on!
