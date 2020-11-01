Double the star power means double the fun ... And that is exactly what these celebs have experienced by dressing up as their favorite stars!

These celebs have decided to switch things up, and are making it clear that even famous people are obsessed with each other!

Get star struck times two with Kelly Rowland as Donna Summers, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita as Billie Eilish and Finneas, and Brad Goreski as Jennifer Lopez!

There are plenty of other scary similar snaps to see ... Just scroll through our gallery of stars dressed as stars to see who else has gotten all dressed up!