Celebrity Pumpkin Pics -- Gourd Lookin'!
Celebrity Pumpkin Picks Gourd Lookin'!
10/17/2020 12:01 AM PT
Fall is in the air and that can only mean one thing ... pumpkin EVERYTHING!
We are celebrating the root of all things gourd-eous with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Brittany Furlan, Tommy Lee, Rico Rodriguez and Olivia Culpo all embracing the pumpkin season and heading to social media to share their favorite photos with a jack-o-lantern in the making.
Get into the spirit by scrolling through our gallery of celebrity pumpkin pics ... See all the other stars that have been getting cozy with the iconic Halloween tradition!
Be sure to check back next weekend to download one of our new celeb stencils for your carving pleasure.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.