Fall is in the air and that can only mean one thing ... pumpkin EVERYTHING!

We are celebrating the root of all things gourd-eous with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Brittany Furlan, Tommy Lee, Rico Rodriguez and Olivia Culpo all embracing the pumpkin season and heading to social media to share their favorite photos with a jack-o-lantern in the making.

Get into the spirit by scrolling through our gallery of celebrity pumpkin pics ... See all the other stars that have been getting cozy with the iconic Halloween tradition!