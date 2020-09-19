Wakesurfing Stars -- What A Ride!

Talk about social distancing in style ... These famous faces are getting off land and are clearly heading to open water to pass the last seconds of summer!

Stars like Julianne Hough , P!nk , and Gus Kenworthy and boat-loads more celebs have been showing off their water sport skills one IG selfie at a time.

Plenty of other celebs have shared their balancing act as well and now we are bringing the surfing shots to you ... Join in on the action by taking a look through our gallery of wakesurfing stars to see who is all about that surf life!