Celebrity Motion Capture -- Happy Video Game Day!
9/12/2020 12:01 AM PT
VFX are no joke and these stars are here to prove it ... these celebrities got to suit up for virtual roles, and we're sharing the behind-the-scenes pics with you in honor of National Video Game Day!
Celebs such as Josh Duhamel, Shaquille O'Neal, and Beau Smart are just a few stars to name that have posted photos of themselves bringing animation to life!
Take a look at all the pre visual effects pics by scrolling through our gallery of celebrity motion capture .. See who else has snapped their fair share of on set selfies!
Talk about getting your head in the game!
