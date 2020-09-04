It looks like these sporty babes have been heading down to the courts, and serving up some seriously hot shots while they're at it ... and all this time inside, it's no wonder these ladies want to get out and about!

Stars such as Josephine Skriver, Kylie Jenner, and Olivia Culpo are managing to keep their distance, while still making time to have some sweet summer fun ... And they aren't the only ones sharing their swinging snaps!

Get ready for the US Open by taking a look through our gallery of tennis babes making a racket to see all the other famous faces that are hitting us with these hot shots!