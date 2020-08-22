Celebrity Family Pool Fun
Family Pool Fun Stars Makin' A Splash!
8/22/2020 12:01 AM PT
Grab your swimsuits and your floats cause it looks like everyone is headed to the pool for this heatwave! The stars have been coming out for this one and are making the most of it by enjoying some family fun in the sun!
Celebs such as Nev Schulman, John Legend, and Eric Decker are just a few of the stars to name that are taking full advantage of the warm weather and heading out with the kiddos!
Dive into our gallery of celebrity families' pool fun to see all the other famous faces making a splash this summer!
Bring on the heat!
