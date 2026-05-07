'VPR' Star James Kennedy Expecting Baby with New Girlfriend

James Kennedy's life is about to change in a big way ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's expecting his first child.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the "Vanderpump Rules" alum and his new girlfriend, who he's been dating for about seven months.

We're told the couple marked the milestone with a themed gathering among their inner circle, signaling just how quickly their relationship has progressed.

James' new girlfriend isn't a public figure and has largely stayed out of the spotlight despite his reality TV fame.

The fast moving romance comes after a string of high profile relationships ... fans will recall James was previously engaged to Raquel Leviss before their split in 2021, and later dated Ally Lewber, with their relationship playing out on "Vanderpump Rules" before they eventually broke up.

As for James, he's been open in the past about personal struggles, including his journey with sobriety ... something he's discussed both on and off camera.