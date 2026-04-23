Brandi Glanville Backs Lisa Vanderpump Over Scheana Shay's Memoir Diss

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Supports Lisa Vanderpump After Scheana Shay’s Memoir Diss Brandi Glanville Unfiltered

Brandi Glanville is not on Scheana Shay's side -- shocker -- especially when it comes to Lisa Vanderpump.

She was reminiscing about her relationship with LVP to cohost James Maas on the latest episode of the "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" ... when she recalled that Scheana "wrote horrible things" about Lisa in her memoir.

Brandi jumped to Lisa's defense -- the book came out last July, but better late than never -- and spilled some tea about Scheana in the process.

She recalled Scheana once confessed the SUR server had fallen and knocked her front tooth out ... and Lisa paid for her to get a new one.

And Brandi mused to James that LVP's done a lot for Scheana ... and she shouldn't bite the hand that pays for her teeth!

Play video content Video: Lisa Vanderpump Responds to Scheana Shay's Affair Exploitation Accusation TMZ.com

We've previously reported that Lisa was unbothered by Scheana's shade when we caught up with her in L.A. last year.

And Bravoholics will remember ... Scheana's tooth troubles were a key plot point in the Season 2 premiere of "Vanderpump Rules."

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Fun fact: Brandi appeared on that episode and asked Scheana what happened to her tooth in front of the entire camera crew.