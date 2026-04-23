Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brandi Glanville Backs Lisa Vanderpump Over Scheana Shay's Memoir Diss

Brandi Glanville to Scheana Shay Don't Bite The Hand That Pays for Your Teeth!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
042326 brandi glanville kal
WHERE IS THE LOVE??
Video: Brandi Glanville Supports Lisa Vanderpump After Scheana Shay’s Memoir Diss
Brandi Glanville Unfiltered

Brandi Glanville is not on Scheana Shay's side -- shocker -- especially when it comes to Lisa Vanderpump.

She was reminiscing about her relationship with LVP to cohost James Maas on the latest episode of the "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" ... when she recalled that Scheana "wrote horrible things" about Lisa in her memoir.

Scheana Shay Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Scheana Shay Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Brandi jumped to Lisa's defense -- the book came out last July, but better late than never -- and spilled some tea about Scheana in the process.

She recalled Scheana once confessed the SUR server had fallen and knocked her front tooth out ... and Lisa paid for her to get a new one.

And Brandi mused to James that LVP's done a lot for Scheana ... and she shouldn't bite the hand that pays for her teeth!

072325_lisa_vanderpump_kal
SCHEANA WHO???
Video: Lisa Vanderpump Responds to Scheana Shay's Affair Exploitation Accusation
TMZ.com

We've previously reported that Lisa was unbothered by Scheana's shade when we caught up with her in L.A. last year.

And Bravoholics will remember ... Scheana's tooth troubles were a key plot point in the Season 2 premiere of "Vanderpump Rules."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Fun fact: Brandi appeared on that episode and asked Scheana what happened to her tooth in front of the entire camera crew.

While Brandi still has "real beef" with LVP ... it seems like she'll always have her back against Scheana.

Related articles