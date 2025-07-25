Scheana Shay's Husband Brock Davies Opens Up About His Infidelity

Play video content Scheananigans with Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay’s husband Brock Davies wants to take accountability -- weeks after the former "Vanderpump Rules" star dropped the news he cheated on her while she was pregnant.

In a conversation on her Friday episode of "Scheananigans," Scheana says it would’ve been a disservice if she didn't share this huge detail about her life in her memoir, "My Good Side" ... and after many conversations, Brock says he supported her decision and apologizes for his actions.

When Scheana asked what ended the affair -- which took place while the couple was living in San Diego during the pandemic -- he says he minimized it, adding, "It was a sexual affair ... There was no dating. There was no courting. It was just purely that ... meet up, and then we had sex. And it happened multiple times over a three-week span."

Brock continues, "This is not okay, I’m not doing this," and he broke it off ... but then says he forgot about it and "compartmentalized it" in his brain, a skill he’d developed over the years.

BD never names the woman he had an affair with, but expresses his deep regret, calling himself a "coward," ... and while he remained silent for nearly two years, he ultimately decided to tell Scheana about his infidelity.

Listen to the full clip ... Scheana opened it up for Brock to share more about his background -- Brock admits to shrugging off the idea of consequences in the past, and talks about how he'd deal with that.

Scheana even brings up Brock’s past relationship and his feelings of being a failure as a father … he was scared of being a parent again and he used it as an excuse – but he doesn’t want to let fear creep in.

Scheana and Brock got married in August 2021, and they welcomed their now 4-year-old daughter, Summer Moon, earlier that year, in April.

At the end of the conversation, Scheana tells people sometimes it's okay to stay after cheating disrupts your relationship -- and Brock is holding himself to a higher standard.