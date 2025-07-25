Who Is Brock Davies? Everything To Know About Scheana Shay's Husband

How Brock Davies Started A Family With - And Cheated On - Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay's been through plenty throughout her reality television career, and we've seen her romance with Brock Davies blossom right in front of our eyes.

However, the Bravo star recently made a bombshell revelation about her relationship and an incident involving her now-husband that could have potentially tanked it before she made her way to the altar.

Here's a look at Davies' background and personal life ... as well as the cheating incident that wasn't revealed for several years.

Brock's A Personal Trainer And Former Professional Athlete

Davies was born in New Zealand, and he pursued a career as a professional rugby player in his early years.

Shay's husband represented Australia in international rugby competition, and he subsequently played at the professional level in both England and France.

He eventually decided to make the switch to American football, and was a walk-on at Colorado State University-Pueblo, where he ended up as the team captain, according to ESPN.

Davies earned himself a tryout with the NFL's New England Patriots, but his football prospects didn't turn out, and he began to focus on building his profile as a personal trainer.

He Began Dating Scheana After Meeting At A Music Festival

Davies and Shay met at a music festival in San Diego in September 2019, and a source told People the two were officially dating that November.

Although the pair went Instagram official with their romance in April 2020, the "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed she'd suffered a miscarriage that June.

The couple was still determined to start a family, and Shay gave birth to the pair's daughter, Summer Moon, in April of 2021.

Davies and Shay got engaged that July, and the happy couple tied the knot in Cancun, Mexico, the following August.

Brock Admitted To Infidelity ... And Spoke About It On Scheana's Podcast

But, the pair's marriage hasn't exactly been perfect, and Shay revealed her husband had been unfaithful to her in her book, "My Good Side: A Memoir," which was published in July 2025.

The infidelity took place when she was pregnant, according to Glamour, and although Davies claimed he wanted to be open with his wife about his cheating, she felt "sick to my stomach" and said she was "unable to contain my rage."

Davies spoke further about his infidelity on an episode of his wife's "Scheananigans With Scheana Shay" podcast, and expressed he'd "minimized" the effects that his cheating would have on his family while he carried on his affair.