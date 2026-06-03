Spencer Pratt Firmly in Second Place Behind Karen Bass in L.A. Mayoral Primary

Spencer Pratt is close to securing political success and advancing to the L.A. mayoral run-off election -- though he would still have one more challenge to face.

So far, the reality star has won 29.1 percent of the vote as of early Wednesday morning ... putting him in second place in the primary election behind his arch nemisis, Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

Bass raked in 36.4 percent of the vote to put her in first place, earning her a spot in the general election on November 3 in Los Angeles. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman is currently in third place with 21.6 percent of the primary vote.

The numbers will likely fluctuate as more votes are tallied ... and Raman could still leap frog over Pratt in the primary. But, at least for now, it looks like Bass will face Pratt in the November election.

Because no candidate won more than half the vote in the primary, the race for L.A.'s mayor will be decided in a runoff election between just Pratt and Bass.

The race between Pratt and Bass has had its fair share of intense moments already ... with Pratt accusing Bass of violating election law by campaigning too close to polling locations.

Karen Bass has blasted Pratt for promoting A.I.-generated videos, which she says encourage violence.