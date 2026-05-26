Lisa Rinna Says Spencer Pratt's Nice Guy, But Hard Pass on Mayor

Lisa Rinna has nothing against Spencer Pratt ... but she sure as hell does not want him to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

Lisa Rinna says she doesn’t want to see a reality star like Spencer Pratt as the mayor of Los Angeles:



“I’m a reality person. You wouldn’t want me as mayor!”#AMAs pic.twitter.com/5F4mMATC2P @Variety

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was asked what she thinks of SP while walking the carpet for Monday night's American Music Awards -- and she gave an honest assessment.

Watch the video for her full explanation ... but basically, she thinks no reality star should be in a top government position -- she even alludes to Trump and issues and blowback he's faced in his two terms.

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt Says His Political Role Model is Jesus Christ | TMZ Live TMZ.com

Lisa actually really likes SP ... she just wants someone in office who is qualified to run the 2nd most populous city in the U.S.