Chrishell Stause Attacking Katharine McPhee is Attention-Seeking Move, Source Says

Chrishell Stause just took some nasty jabs at Katharine McPhee on the heels of her and husband David Foster endorsing Spencer Pratt for Los Angeles mayor ... but sources close to Katharine and David are firing back.

A source close to the couple tells TMZ ... Chrishell needs to focus more on herself ... and less on attacking other women just to grab headlines.

As we reported ... the "Selling Sunset" star popped off about the movie and Broadway star ... writing in a TikTok comment on a video about McPhee's dating history that she's still struggling to find her inner confidence ... and she won't find it until she's "disregarded enough times by the problematic men she backs."

The brutal attack seemed super random ... until some started to connect the dots that Katharine and David recently endorsed Pratt. Chrishell is an outspoken liberal who's made it clear she feels SP is the wrong guy for the job.

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As you know ... McPhee lent her voice to Pratt's campaign at a recent event put on by her and her husband, David Foster -- singing a song in which she blasted both incumbent L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and mayoral candidate & City Councilwoman Nithya Raman.