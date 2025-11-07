Chrishell Stause Announces Exit From 'Selling Sunset' After 9 Seasons

Chrishell Stause is closing the door on "Selling Sunset" after 9 seasons on the hit Netflix show.

The realtor and reality star broke the news during a new interview with Bustle, explaining the show has taken a toll on her mental health ... plus she doesn't need it financially at this point in her career.

She said she has "no ill will toward" the series, though also admitted she's not sure if she'll tune in for any future seasons.

Season 9 of "Selling Sunset" dropped on Netflix in October, and the reunion aired this week. Plans for another season have yet to be announced.

Although she is choosing to walk away, Chrishell said her departure from 'SS' isn't ideal, noting ... "The show has given me so many opportunities, and I don’t want to be bitter about it, even though I’m leaving not in the way that I would’ve loved."

Play video content BACKGRID

Chrishell has been a staple cast member since the groundbreaking series premiered in 2019, and her journey on the show has certainly been peppered with drama. Most recently, she had a friendship breakup with Nicole Young after she made a comment about her parents' struggle with addiction.

She also had a falling out with castmate Emma Hernan due to EH's romance with Blake Davis and his beliefs about the LGBTQ+ community. Chrishell told Bustle he "compared being nonbinary to having a mental illness," and her partner, G-Flip, is nonbinary.

Drama aside, Chrishell said she doesn't have an issue with her final season of the show, even saying she "liked" it.