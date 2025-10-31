Chrishell Stause Shares Update on Relationship with Christine Quinn

... Wish Her Well, Though!

Chrishell Stause hasn't mended any broken fences with Christine Quinn ... 'cause she just confirmed they don't speak.

The "Selling Sunset" star revealed their relationship status on Thursday's "Watch What Happens Live" ... but says she wishes nothing but the best for her former co-star.

She says they haven't even seen each other since filming aside from when they both attended a White Fox Party ... but they were on "opposite ends of the room."

Chrishell notes it is pretty obvious they don't speak when responding to the fan's question -- they've made it clear they don't like each other.

Christine left "Selling Sunset" following its 5th season in 2022, after she and Chrishell had a full-on fallout during the show's 3rd season.

The pair had never gotten along ... feuding with each other during Season 1, and ultimately ending any chance of friendship during Season 3 after Christine made upsetting remarks about Chrishell's divorce from "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley in November 2020.

Christine has moved on from the Oppenheim Group and Los Angeles, planting roots in Texas with her son following her split from her former husband, Christian Dumontet.