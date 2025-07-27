Chrishell Stause and G Flip Say 'I Do' Again in Fairytale Castle Wedding

Chrishell Stause and G Flip made their real-life fairytale official this weekend, tying the knot -- again -- in a dreamy castle perched high above Los Angeles.

The couple said "I do" surrounded by family and friends, in the Hollywood Hills, with the city skyline shimmering in the background.

Chrishell looked straight out of a storybook in a flowing off-the-shoulder white gown featuring a romantic lace-up corset. G Flip fully leaned into the fantasy theme, rocking a regal red prince ensemble -- complete with gold trim and even a sword strapped to their back.

Before the ceremony, Chrishell was spotted laughing and chatting with costumed knights at the castle gate, setting the tone for the night.

The pair rented out the magical venue and transformed it into their own enchanted kingdom, where love ruled supreme. Following their vows, video captured Chrishell bouncing with excitement, clearly on cloud nine.

The pair had a Vegas ceremony back in May 2023, but were finally able to have their happily ever after wedding.