Erik Fleming Sentenced to 2 Years in Matthew Perry Death Case

Erik Fleming has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for his role in the death of Matthew Perry.

A judge handed down the sentence Wednesday morning at a United States District Court for the Central District of California Courthouse.

The sentencing comes after Fleming pleaded for mercy in a letter obtained by TMZ ... saying he’ll spend the rest of his life trying to make up for contributing to Perry’s death.

Fleming asked the court for a far lighter punishment -- requesting just 3 months behind bars, followed by a 9-month residential drug treatment program and 3 years of supervised release.

As we reported, Fleming is one of several people charged in connection with Perry’s October 2023 death ... after the 54-year-old actor was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his L.A.-area home. The medical examiner later ruled Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Fleming pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death ... he admitted in court docs he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry, and said he got it from Jasveen Sangha ... and said he distributed 50 vials of the drug to Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

According to court filings, the feds claimed Fleming wasn’t simply a desperate addict making reckless choices -- but a trained addiction counselor who repeatedly brokered drug deals for profit.