Matthew Perry Shouldn't Be Remembered For Death, 'Friends' Creator Says

Matthew Perry's death getting attention amid the numerous arrests made by law enforcement ... but, one of his oldest collaborators wants people to remember his life instead.

Marta Kauffman -- creator of the hit series "Friends" -- discussed the seminal series during a conversation with The Sunday Times ... and, during the convo she reflected on Perry's legacy.

Marta says there are two ways to celebrate Perry ... one being to donate to addiction treatment, an important cause to MP who tried hard during his life to sober up.

The other, MK says ... rewatch "Friends" and remember Perry for the joy he brought people -- instead of the tragic circumstances around his death.

Of course, Perry's death is all anyone is talking about these days ... because five people were arrested in connection to the ketamine in his system at the time.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, alleged drug broker Erik Fleming, Perry's former assisstant Kenneth Iwamasa and Jasveen Sangha, AKA "The Ketamine Queen" were all charged for Perry's death.

Fleming, Iwamasa and Chavez copped plea deals in their cases ... while Sangha and Plasencia pled not guilty to the myriad charges they're facing. Like we told you, Sangha was arrested before the Perry charges came down in an unrelated search.

Both Plasencia and Chavez can still prescribe medicine to patients in spite of their arrests ... even with prosecutors claiming Perry seized up after Plasencia injected him with a large dose.

