Two Doctors Charged in Matthew Perry's Death Can Still Prescribe Medicine

The two physicians charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death not only still have their medical licenses, but they can still -- SHOCKINGLY -- prescribe medication to any of their patients, TMZ has learned.

Last week, Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia were charged with illegally conspiring to supply ketamine to the late "Friends" star.

TMZ then broke the story ... the California State Medical Board launched an investigation into both doctors, but kept their medical licenses active without disciplining them.

Now, we've learned the State Medical Board has put ZERO restrictions on the doctors' licenses, meaning they can prescribe serious medications to anyone just like they were accused of doing in the Perry case and still practice.

The Board issued us this official statement ... "Both licenses are current and active and the Board has not imposed any restrictions on them."

Speaking of the Perry case, Dr. Chavez has already cut a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Prosecutors say Chavez admitted to selling the drug to Dr. Plasencia, after he obtained the ketamine by writing fraudulent prescriptions.

Plasencia would often inject Matthew with massive doses of ketamine ... even administering the drug at Perry's home. According to court docs, Plasencia referred to Perry as a "moron" in one text message to Chavez, while wondering how much the actor would pay for ketamine.